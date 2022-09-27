LG approves Dwarka mobility plan that has last mile connect, better transport and walkable areas

Delhi excise scam: Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair arrested

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 27: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested Vjay Nair, a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. This is the first arrest made in the case.

Vijay was arrested after "failing to co-operate" with the probe agency officials.

In addition, news agency PTI had reported, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into a maze of corporate entities associated with them. This list includes several firms associated with comedy shows and linked to Vijay Nair.

Vijay Nair, 38, has been associated with AAP for a while, but not in any official capacity.

In August this year, Nair issued a statement wherein he refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for "personal" work. In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that accused licensees and businessmen, including Nair, were actively involved in irregularities in the framing and implementation of the policy.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 21:19 [IST]