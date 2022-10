Arrest me in 4 days if sting video is true: Manish Sisodia challenges BJP

Delhi excise policy scam case: CBI questions Dy CM Manish Sisodia for over 9 hours

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 17: The CBI on Monday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi excise scam case for over nine hours, officials said.

Sisodia had arrived at the agency's headquarters around 11.15 am and was taken straight to the first floor of the anti-corruption branch, they said.

Delhi excise scam: Over 100 AAP leaders held from CBI HQ

The deputy chief minister was grilled for over nine hours on various aspects of the Delhi government's excise policy, his relations with other accused, including businessman Vijay Nair, and documents recovered during searches in the case, the officials said.

The CBI has also questioned Raghava Reddy, the son of YSRCP Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, in the case, they said.