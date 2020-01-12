Delhi elections: We give services, not corruption says Kejriwal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: Asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party serves the public instead of indulging in corruption, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed rival BJP for opposing his government's policies of providing free services to residents of the national capital.

"BJP is opposing free electricity, water, education, medicine, bus travel in Delhi. We have given these facilities to the people of Delhi by saving the money which would have been siphoned off in corruption.

"My question to the BJP is - Is it okay to steal the money of the public or is it okay to stop the theft and give the people free facilities with that money?" Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The AAP has been claiming that BJP is against the Delhi government's pro-people policies, and if the saffron party is voted to power in next month's assembly polls then it would stop all these policies.