Delhi Elections: AAP releases candidates' list for all 70 seats; Kejriwal to fight from New Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its list of candidates for all 70 seats, fielding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Atishi from Kalkaji.

Manish Sisodia will fight from Patparganj, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Atishi from Kalkaji, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies.

46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets.

Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, "Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless."

Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin today as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly seems to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to oust the Kejriwal government.