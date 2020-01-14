  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Elections: AAP releases candidates' list for all 70 seats; Kejriwal to fight from New Delhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its list of candidates for all 70 seats, fielding chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi and Atishi from Kalkaji.

    Arvind kejriwal
    Arvind kejriwal

    Manish Sisodia will fight from Patparganj, Satyendra Jain from Shakur Basti, Atishi from Kalkaji, Jitendra Tomar from Tri Nagar, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar and SK Bagga from Krishna Nagar constituencies.

    46 sitting MLAs have been given tickets, 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. Last time 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time 8 women have been given tickets.

    Soon after the announcement, Kejriwal tweeted, "Best wishes to all. Don't be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless."

    Nominations for the high-stakes Delhi elections will begin today as the Election Commission is set to issue the notification for the February 8 polls.

    Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly seems to be a triangular contest with the AAP hoping to retain power on the plank of development and the BJP and the Congress determined to oust the Kejriwal government.

    More DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2020 News

    Read more about:

    delhi assembly elections 2020 aap

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue