    Delhi Election Result 2020: Cong Alka Lamba trails from Chandni Chowk

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Congress' Alka Lamba who had won the 2015 election from the seat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate is trailing in Chandni Chowk. She is the incumbent MLA from the constituency and had left the Kejriwal-led party last year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Suman Kumar Gupta and AAP Parlad Singh Sawhney.

    In 2015 Assembly election, Lamba had defeated Suman Kumar Gupta comprehensively by over 18,000 votes. Lamba had joined the Congress in October 2019 after openly revolting against the AAP leadership.

    Alka Lamba

    Her relationship with team Kejriwal soured particularly after she protested and refused to support a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in 2018 which sought to withdraw the Bharat Ratna awarded to former PM Rajiv Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

    Alka Lamba has spent close to 20 years with the Congress before she joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014.

    While Congress ruled the Chandni Chowk constituency between 1998 and 2015, the BJP was in power between 1993 and 1998, according to IANS report.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 9:10 [IST]
