‘Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia sought copies of Excise Policy related documents’

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 10: Delhi deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia had alleged asked for copies of documents related to the formation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. He had sought the documents from the Excise Commissioner and other departments on October 30, report said.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister has desired the photocopies and scanned copy (in a Pen Drive) of files and documents related to the formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents. It is, therefore, requested to kindly provide the above documents immediately," a document signed by MK Nikhil, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy CM reads, an ANI report said.

Officials sources also quoted by the news agency said that Sisodia is misusing his constitutional position even as he is an accused in the alleged Rs 144.36 crore liquor scam.

"Despite being the Kingpin and main accused, mentioned at No. 1 in the ongoing investigations in the Liquor Scam by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), EOW and Income Tax, Manish Sisodia tried to blatantly misuse his official position to obtain papers connected with the Scam, from the Excise Department. In doing so, he misused his powers as a Minister, provided through Transaction of Business Rules, 1993 of GNCTD, to call for papers," ANI also said while quoting sources.

Delhi liquor scam: Manish Sisodia's close aide turns 'approver'

Sisodia in a tweet said that the BJP led government at the Centre should come clean on the allegations of cash-for-MLA scam. "Instead of diverting from the issues tell what they have found in the investigation so far? Nothing. Now tell people who went to buy MLA in Telangana were caught red-handed with 100 crores. Modi ji, from whom did he took that hundred crore, Sisodia said.

The Delhi deputy chief minister, who also holds the excise portfolio in the Kejriwal government, is one of the main accused in the FIR registered in the matter by the CBI.

Kejriwal also termed the case against his deputy as "fake."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 15:29 [IST]