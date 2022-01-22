Delhi COVID-19 curfew: What is allowed, what is not

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has revised certain guidelines adhering to the declining number of COVID-19 cases.

All private offices are allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.However they have been advised to follow strict COVID-19 protocols and ensure social distancing.

"It is also clarified that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am every day and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on the movement of individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall also remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further order," the DDMA said.

Those working in dining service sector as the services will remain shut until further notice. The authority has also not changed the odd-even rules for opening shops.

On Friday the Delhi government had proposed to lift the weekend lockdown, but Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal rejected the proposal. He said that a decision would be taken once the situation in Delhi improves further.

Here is what is allowed and not allowed in Delhi:

During the weekend curfew, all markets shall remain closed except those dealing with essential goods and services.

Shops in markets and malls can be opened on an odd-even basis between 10 am to 8 pm.

Schools, colleges educational institutions to remain closed

Sports complexes, swimming pools to remain closed.

Private offices can function at 50 per cent capacity if out of containment zone.

Cinemas, theatres, spas, and gyms will remain shut.

Restaurants and bars will not be opened. online delivery has been permitted.

Metro services and public transport buses will operate with full seating capacity. No standing commuter will be permitted.

