Delhi CM Kejriwal to perform Diwali Puja at Ayodhya's Ram Temple replica

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Delhi government under CM Arvind Kejriwal is planning a grand celebration on Thursday, with a miniature replica of Ram Temple being built at Tyagraj Sports Complex. Kejriwal has appealed to the citizens to participate in the ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 7pm on November 4.

The CM also urged people to stay away from bursting firecrackers and remain indoors. The replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple being built at the Tyagaraj stadium will be 30-feet high and 80-feet wide.

On Monday, AAP national convener promised free pilgrimage to various religious centres, including Ayodhya and Ajmer Sharif, if his party is voted to power in Goa in the Assembly polls due in next February, which he said is a "third guarantee" being given by AAP to Goans.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal alleged the BJP was trying to protect Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant despite allegations of corruption being levelled against him by former governor Satya Pal Malik.

"When we announce the poll guarantees, people ask me from where will I get funds. Former governor Satya Pal Malik has given a reply to it," the Delhi chief minister said.

The governor has said that during his one-year tenure (in Goa), he saw a largescale corruption, Kejriwal said while referring to Malik's recent interview to a news channel.

"If this was said by any Opposition parties then it was understood, but BJP's governor is making these allegations against his (Goa) government.

In the last 75 years of free India, this is for the first time that any governor has made such allegation against his government," he said.

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 8:39 [IST]