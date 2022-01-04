YouTube
    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests Covid positive, says 'symptoms mild'

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid with mild symptoms and has isolated himself. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief urged people who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine and get tested.

    "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," tweeted Kejriwal.

    Kejriwal has been visiting poll-bound states like Goa and Punjab to campaign for his party.

    Delhi on Monday reported 4,099 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent. The number of new cases and positivity rate in the city is the highest since May 18.

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which devises Covid management policies for the national capital, will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the need for more curbs in view of the alarming spike in cases.

    A positivity rate of more than 5 per cent for two consecutive days will trigger a 'red alert' under the DDMA-approved Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) leading to a 'total curfew' and halting of most economic activities.

    According to the latest government data, only 420 (4.65 per cent) of the 9,029 beds in Delhi hospitals are occupied. As many as 124 patients need oxygen, while seven are on ventilator support.

    With one more fatality, the death toll due to coronavirus in the city has risen to 25,100.

    The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,58,220. Over 14.22 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

    Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

