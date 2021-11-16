Delhi calls for industries shutdown, construction ban in NCR; Extends 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, who attended the meeting to discuss the air crisis, on Tuesday said that his government has proposed that WFH (Work From Home) should be implemented in NCR regions to curb air pollution. The Delhi government also proposed that construction work should be banned and industries should be shut too in NCR.

    A discussion was also held to impose work from home in the meeting attended by officials of neighboring states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, said Rai.

    "In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too (in NCR)," ANI has reported quoting Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

    The minister also said that the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign (to curb vehicle pollution) which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days.

    "The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days. The second phase from November 19 to December 3," he added.

    The Supreme Court on Monday suggested taking steps like working from home, stopping non-essential construction, transport, and power plants to tackle air pollution.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
    X