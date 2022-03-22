Delhi Budget 2022 from today, likely to focus on Job creation, economic progress

New Delhi, Mar 22: The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin today. On the first day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address the House today.

During the seven-day session which will continue till 29th of this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also hold the Finance portfolio will present the Budget.

In its budget for 2022-23, the Delhi government is likely to earmark funds for several key initiatives such as redesigning city roads on the lines of European ones and constructing a sports university, new secretariat and dedicated mohalla clinics for women, official sources said on Thursday.

Officials said that like previous years, this year too health, education and transport are likely to be the main focus areas of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in its budget.

The Delhi government had sought suggestions from Delhiites for the Budget 2022-23, recognising them as partners and stakeholders in the progress of the city

Over 1,000 youth and business-persons gave their suggestions with emphasis on ideas for advancement of the economy and creating new employment opportunities, a statement said

Delhi government's budget for 2022-23 will have a roadmap for city's economic progress and for creating job opportunities as suggested by business-persons and youth, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

