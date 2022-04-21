'I'm absolutely fine': Wrestler Nisha Dahiya issues video after reports of her being shot dead

Delhi BJP leader shot dead

India

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 21: A local BJP leader was shot dead in east Delhi, the police said. He was 42 and has been identified as Jitu Choudhary.

A police constable found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood near his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

He police statement said that he had gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police said that a few cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.

The police are checking the CCTV footage in a bid to nab the culprits. Further investigation is on.

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:34 [IST]