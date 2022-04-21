YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi BJP leader shot dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 21: A local BJP leader was shot dead in east Delhi, the police said. He was 42 and has been identified as Jitu Choudhary.

    Delhi BJP leader shot dead

    A police constable found the BJP leader's body in a pool of blood near his house in Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

    He police statement said that he had gunshot injuries. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police said that a few cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.

    The police are checking the CCTV footage in a bid to nab the culprits. Further investigation is on.

    More SHOT DEAD News  

    Read more about:

    shot dead bjp delhi police politics

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X