Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8, New taxes unlikely
New Delhi, March 2: The Delhi Assembly''s Budget session will begin from March 8. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.
The session will end on March 16.
The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.
New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.
The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in 2019-20.