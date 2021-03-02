YouTube
    Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8, New taxes unlikely

    New Delhi, March 2: The Delhi Assembly''s Budget session will begin from March 8. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Delhi cabinet, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

    Delhi Assembly Budget session from March 8

    The session will end on March 16.

    The government will present its budget for 2021-22 with a focus on areas of health, education and infrastructure including water supply, according to sources.

    MP Budget 2021-22 to be presented by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government today

    New taxes are unlikely, the sources said.

    The government had presented a Rs 65,000 crore budget for 2020-2021 that was around 10 per cent more than that in 2019-20.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 2, 2021, 13:33 [IST]
    X