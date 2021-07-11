YouTube
    Delhi allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools, colleges to function with 50 per cent capacity

    New Delhi, July 11: The Delhi government on Sunday allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in Delhi schools to function for training and meeting purposes with 50 per cent capacity but physical teaching and learning will continue to be remain suspended.

    Delhi allows auditoriums, assembly halls in schools to function for training, meeting purposes with 50 pc capa

    The order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday said that the auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions can be used for training and meeting purposes with a 50 per cent seating capacity limit.

    All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed and online or distance learning will be permitted, said the order.

    Other prohibited activities and services include cinema halls, multiplexes, spas, theatres, entertainment parks, political, social, cultural festivals and such other gatherings. These were banned with the imposition of lockdown in Delhi on April 19 due to surging COVID infections.

    Public transport, including Delhi Metro, will continue to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. DTC and cluster buses will also run with 50 per cent seating capacity, the order stated.

    Activities that are prohibited and restricted will remain so till 5 am on July 26, said the order.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Sunday, July 11, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
    X