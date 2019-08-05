  • search
    Delhi airport plans expansion to increase annual passenger capacity to 100 mn by 2022

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 5: The Delhi International Airport Limited is planning major infrastructure expansion to increase its annual passenger handling capacity from around 75 million to 100 million by 2022, according to an official statement on Monday.

    The 'Phase 3A' infrastructure expansion - which includes construction of fourth runway, expansion of T1 apron area and development of dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway - would be completed by June 2022, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in the statement.

    "These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of Delhi airport to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the next three years, but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA," the DIAL said.

    The DIAL stated that L&T has been entrusted entire engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Phase 3A. "The works (under Phase 3A) have begun on all the fronts," it added.

    PTI

