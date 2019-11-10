Delhi air pollution: AQI remains in 'Poor' category as stubble burning continues

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 10: Pollution levels in the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Sunday morning. At 9 AM, Delhi's the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 281, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI in adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon was registered at 302, 297, 251 and 253 respectively. An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The city recorded a decline in the pollution levels on Saturday with the air quality moving from the "very poor" to "poor" category owing to favourable wind speed

It was a cold breezy Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.5 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast that the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 29 degrees Celsius and there will be strong surface winds during the day.

Humidity was recorded at 76 per cent. On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius and 15.6 degrees Celsius respectively.