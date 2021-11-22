Delhi Air Pollution 2021: What is Open, What is Closed

Manish Sisodia urges Delhiites to use public vehicle at least 1 day every month to make Delhi pollution free

New Delhi, Nov 22: Delhi continues to be one of the most polluted cities in the world, with deteriorating air quality levels, especially around the onset of winter, when farmers in the neighboring Punjab, Haryana burn the crop stubble to clear agricultural waste.

Owing to severe air pollution conditions, the Delhi government has ordered closure of these activities in the national capital.

Delhi Air Pollution 2021: What is Allowed, What is Not Allowed

Will there be a lockdown in Delhi-NCR?

Though, the Supreme Court suggested that a lockdown would be imposed to combat the toxic air in Delhi and improve health condition, the Arvind Kejriwal government has not taken any decision in this regard.

Will offices remain open?

All offices of GNCT of Delhi/autonomous bodies/corporations shall remain closed till November 26 except those involved in essential and emergency service. However, all the officers/officials shall work from home. The private offices are advised to allow their staff to work from home till 26 November 2021.

When will schools re-open?

All schools in Delhi will remain closed till further orders in view of the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. However, the online classes will continue.

Is construction completely banned?

The Delhi government has lifted ban on construction activities as air quality saw slight improvement. All construction activities, including work related to the Railways, the Metro, the airport, bus terminals and defence-related projects will continue.

Which vehicles not allowed on road?

Trucks will not be allowed in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date. No diesel or petrol vehicles more than 15 years to run on Delhi roads.

Will Delhi bus, metro rail services be available?

Delhi govt allowed standing passengers in Metro trains and buses to augment the carrying capacity of the public transport systems to let more people use them instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing air pollution.

What other measures has govt taken?

The AAP government has decided to deploy anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and augmentation of dust suppressants thrice a day.