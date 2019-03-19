Delhi: 82 unlicensed arms seized; FIRs against AAP, BJP

New Delhi, March 19: The Delhi State Election Commission has swung into action ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

According to the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 82 unlicensed arms/weapons and 2113 cartridges/explosives/bombs have been seized.

A total of 75 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act, in which 93 persons are arrested and 94.337 kg narcotics/drugs have been seized.

Apart from it, 3112 licensed arms have been deposited and 13001 persons have been booked under various sections of CRPC/Delhi Police Act, as preventive action measures till Monday.

Under the Model Code of Conduct, four First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against political parties. Out of which, two are against Aam Aadmi Party, one against Bhartiya Janta Party, and one is against others. The Model Code of Conduct was imposed on March 10 immediately after the Election Commission of India announced 2019 Lok Sabha polls schedule.

A total number of 235 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 242 persons have been arrested in this regard.

As on Monday; 257 bottles, 24681 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 191 bottles, 131 Half, 51787 quarters of country liquor and 399 bottles beer have been seized.

As per the directions of the Delhi Election Commission, 90937 hoardings/banners/posters in all over Delhi have been removed, out of which 30533 are removed from New Delhi Municipal Council, 3141 from East Delhi Municipal Corporation, 41131 from South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 13721 from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and 2411 from Delhi Cantonment Board.

Apart from it, six cases are recorded against the violation in other cases like misuse of vehicles, violation of loudspeakers, illegal meetings and graft to voters etcetera.

Delhi will vote on May 12 to elect Seven Lok Sabha members from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi parliamentary constituencies.