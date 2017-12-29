Delhi: 6 coaches of New Delhi-Manduadih Express derail, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Dec 29: On Thursday, India witnessed one more incident of train derailment. However, fortunately no casualties or injuries took place during the accident.

According to reports, at least six coaches of New Delhi-Manduadih Express train derailed at the New Delhi Railway station on late Thursday night.

CORRECTION: Six coaches of Manduadih Express train derails at New Delhi Railway station; No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/huKssqKmW1 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2017

The accident took place at around 10.30 pm when the train was about to depart from the New Delhi railway station, added reports.

However, till now the reason behind the derailment is not known. The railway authorities said they are probing the matter.

"The reason of the derailment is not known as yet. It will be ascertained after inquiry. As of now all the passengers who were in the derailed bogies are being shifted," Naveen Parsuram, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), told ANI.

Late on Thursday night, Parsuram reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Arrangements for the evacuation of passengers were immediately done after the incident by the railway authorities, stated reports.

The derailed six bogies were removed and fresh bogies were attached to the train by the railways employees so that the train could depart at a later time.

Recently, during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Derailments are not exclusive to the Indian territory but countries boasting of sophisticated infrastructural facilities are also not immune to it."

OneIndia News