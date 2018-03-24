Delhi: 16-year-old girl commits suicide after being stalked by group of boys

In yet another shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Delhi's Alipur after being allegedly harassed by a group of boys.

The girl was found hanging from the ceiling of her room on Friday at her residence. She also left behind a suicide note, written in Hindi, explaining the reason behind her extreme step.

The note reads in Hindi which says some boys from the neighbourhood were stalking her and how the subsequent harassment was taking an unbearable emotional toll on her.

According to her parents who spoke to ANI, ''She did it because a neighbour used to stalk her and also threatened to kill her parents."

The police have now registered an FIR in the case. Meanwhile, the accused are believed to be on the run.

This incident comes just days after a Class 9 student committed suicide in Noida. The girl's family had alleged that her school teachers had sexually harassed her which led her to take this extreme step.

OneIndia News

