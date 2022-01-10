Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid-19 positive

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

The minister said that he was having "mild symptoms". On Twitter, he wrote, "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested."

India Witnesses Massive Surge in Covid 19 Cases

Delhi on Sunday reported 17 deaths due to COVID-19 and 22,751 infections in a day as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, according to the city health department's data.

The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent. A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation.

The country reported 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities.