YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid-19 positive

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tests Covid-19 positive

    The minister said that he was having "mild symptoms". On Twitter, he wrote, "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested."

    India Witnesses Massive Surge in Covid 19 Cases
    Delhi on Sunday reported 17 deaths due to COVID-19 and 22,751 infections in a day as the positivity rate soared to 23.53 per cent, according to the city health department's data.

    The number of new cases reported on Sunday was the highest since May 1 last year when the city recorded 25,219 cases with a positivity rate of 31.61 per cent. A total of 1,618 Covid patients are in hospitals. Of them, 44 are on ventilator support, government data showed. The city currently has 60,733 active cases of which 35,714 are in home isolation.

    The country reported 1,79,723 coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,57,07,727, including 4,033 cases of the Omicron variant. The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities.

    More A RAJA News  

    Read more about:

    a raja rajnath singh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X