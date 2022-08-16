New India is well-equipped to give a befitting reply to anyone: Rajnath Singh at Kargil event

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over multiple indigenous weapons to Army

New Delhi, Aug 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over multiple Indigenous weapons to the Indian Army including anti-personnel land mine Nipun, Landing Craft Attack for operations in Pangong lake, infantry combat vehicles and many other systems, news agency ANI reported.

The Defence Minister was also given a briefing by the Indian Army's Futuristic Infantry Soldier (F-INSAS) on his the weapon systems.

Didn’t let China intrude into India’s territory: Rajnath Singh

"Different policy decisions taken by the Government of India to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipments inducted by the Army in this direction includes mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles," ANI quoted Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army, as saying at the event.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Armed Forces amounting to Rs 28,732 crore were accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council in July under Buy (Indian IDDM) and Buy (Indian) categories giving a further boost to 'Aatmanirbharta' in Defence.

Earlier, the Defence Ministry, in a statement, said Guided Extended Range Rocket Ammunition has the range of 75 kms with accuracy of 40 meters. The Aerial Denial Munition Type I Rocket Ammunition contains dual purpose sub munitions capable of neutralizing both tanks and armoured personnel carriers as well as B vehicle entrenched troops. The Infantry Combat Vehicle - Command is equipped with technology to collect, disseminate, share and present real time information to commanders to facilitate quick decision making for execution of tasks.

"Considering the demand of enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control and in close combat operations in counter terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for Bullet Proof Jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection. To combat the current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter terrorism at the borders, AoN for induction of approximately four lakh of Close Quarter Battle Carbines for the Services has also been accorded by the DAC. This is set to provide major impetus to the small arms manufacturing industry in India and enhancing 'Aatmanirbharta' in small arms," the ministry said.