Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya sets world record by lighting over 15 lakh diyas

    Lucknow, Oct 23: Ayodhya set a new Guinness World Record for lighting over 15,00,000 earthen lamps on the banks of the river Saryu as part of the annual celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.

    Image credit: PTI
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the record-breaking event with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Over 20,000 volunteers were involved in lighting 15,76,000 diyas. The lamps were placed at important intersections and spots in the town as well. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcased dance forms from different states during the Deepotsav.

    Image credit PTI
    Earlier in the day, PM Modi said Lord Ram's rule was the inspiration behind his government's "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" motto, as he spent an evening in Ayodhya where lakhs of "diyas" lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

    Image credit: PTI
    PM Modi also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park. Speaking on the occasion, he said "The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (collective effort, inclusive growth)."

    The PM said Lord Ram's ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the "courage to achieve the most difficult goals". "It is the duty of all of us to follow the ideals of Lord Ram. We have to live his ideals continuously and apply them in life," he said.

    Asserting that a picture of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Mother Sita is inscribed on the original copy of the Constitution, he said, "That is another guarantee of our constitutional rights."

    PM Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on August 5, 2020.

    X