Deepika Padukone deletes all posts on her Twitter and Instagram accounts

    Mumbai, Jan 01: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone deleted all her posts from her social media profiles on Twitter and Instagram, much to the surprise of her fans. The posts seemed to disappear overnight, and many wondered if her account had been hacked. However, a source close to the actor told The Indian Express that it was not the case.

    The actor on Friday took to the platforms to launch an audio diary and also wish her fans a Happy New Year. In an audio message, she said, "Hi everyone, welcome to My Audio Diary, a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present, and for 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year."

    Deepika Padukone’s 'former’ manager questioned by NCB in Mumbai

    Deepika, who is active on social media, has over 52.5 million followers on the photograph sharing application Instagram and about 27.7 million followers on micro-blogging site Twitter. She had around 1200 posts on Instagram, a Twitter user noted.

    Several users on social media tweeted screenshots of her profile, wondering if it was a new campaign strategy as well.

    "Deepika has went from 1200 posts to 196 and continues to decrease. Looks like she has a New Years Present planned for all her fans," the user tweeted.

    Deepika is currently reported holidaying with Ranveer Singh in Rajasthan. The duo was spotted separately at Mumbai airport on Tuesday and have flown to the same Ranthambore resort to celebrate the New Year.

    Story first published: Friday, January 1, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
