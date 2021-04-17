Deep Sidhu arrested for Jan 26 violence granted bail

Explained: Why did the violent clash take place on the Assam-Mizoram border

New Delhi, Apr 17: Actor-activist Deep Sidhu was granted bail by a Delhi court in connection with the January 26 violence case.

His counsel informed the court that his client's mere presence did not make him part of an unlawful assembly. He also said that Sidhu is an honest citizen who was part of a protest.

Special Judge Neelofer Abida granted Sidhu bail on a personal bond with two local surety of Rs 30,000.

The court also directed him to join the investigation when required.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence that took place on January 26.

The farmers had decided to take out a tractor rally in protest against the new farm laws, but the same turned violent.

In the FIR the police said that two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by the protesters. They also damaged vehicles, the FIR also said.