Deep Gautam - The Toy Dancer

"Bringing life to Toys, a visual treat you will not forget - Here's Deep who is making a landmark in the Dance industry with his signature style"

Growing up in a small town in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Deep always had larger-than-life dreams, his passion for dance was deeply rooted. From a very young age, he found a passion for dancing and it was his escape place where he found himself!

He wanted to stand out of the crowd, be unique and create a brand for himself and so did he! In an era where few dancers picked a bold form, Deep had a steadfast mind towards doing something extraordinary! Popping was a dance form he excelled at, he didn't want to stop there he further specialized in Robotics and finally learned about the beautiful art form of "Toy Dancing"

The journey wasn't easy, but it was worth the effort. He not only wanted to dance as a "Toy" but wanted to live his life as one. His extraordinary makeovers like dying his hair red, and dressing up like a Toy was not easily accepted by society, every step of his journey was a race and a fight against the narrow mindsets of people around him! There were days when deep found it hard to get out of his room and find acceptance in society, but he did not give up!

He amplified his visual appearance and combined it with exceptional dancing skills and today he's most popularly known as a "Toy Dancer" entertaining his audience

His hard work was finally recognized when he stood as a Semi-Finalist in the dance reality show "India Ke Mast Kalandar" aired on Sony Sab TV in the year 2019. From there it was only onward and upward for Deep. He stood in the Top 12 of yet another reality show in Telugu "Dancee Plus". Not to stop here he even participated in "America' got talent 16 and 17, a notable mention he got shortlisted in the second one)

But making his passion a profession was not as easy and Josh helped him pursue his dreams. Today deep is not only creating fantastic content collaborating with Josh but also has found a great community of talented folks like him who appreciate and love him for his masterpieces thanks to Josh!

Standing up for his uniqueness today deep is nurturing young talents like him who love the same art form. One day he wants to open a studio and teach the technique of toy dancing and we hope he succeeds in his mission!