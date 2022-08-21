India
    Deep depression to weaken today: IMD

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The deep depression over northwest Chhattisgarh, adjoining Madhya Pradesh, and southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

    It also predicted that rainfall over southern parts of the Peninsula will continue during the next two days.

    Deep depression to weaken today: IMD

    The weather office said that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

    Deep depression to bring heavy rain in Odisha; no possibility of cycloneDeep depression to bring heavy rain in Odisha; no possibility of cyclone

    "Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region about 120 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km southwest of Churk (Uttar Pradesh), 170 km east-southeast of Satna and 120 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh)," the weather forecasting agency tweeted.

    21 August: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Madhya Pradesh. Rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan and rest parts of East Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over north Chattisgarh during next 12 hours.

    22 August: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan and North Gujarat region.

    23 August: Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over South Rajasthan & adjoining North Gujarat.

    24 August: Rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Southwest Rajasthan.

    Read more about:

    weather india meteorological department

    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2022
    X