Deendayal Hastkala Sankul will help increase earnings of weavers, artisans: Irani

Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation, the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts at Varanasi.

While speaking at the event, the Union Textiles Minister Smriti Zubin Irani said that the Ministry of Textiles is fortunate that the Rs 300 crore Deendayal Hastkala Sankul has been dedicated to the nation by Modi, on the auspicious occasion of Nav Durga.

The minister recalled that the foundation stone of the Sankul was laid by the Modi on 7th November, 2014 and that the first phase was inaugurated by the PM on 22nd December, 2016.

Irani said that the dedication of the Sankul is a demonstration of the leadership of the Modi. She also said that it will help increase the earnings of weavers and artisans, and help better showcase their products to the world.

The Textiles Minister said that Government wants every member of the families of weavers and artisans to be able to fulfil their dream of acquiring good education. She informed that towards this, the Ministry of Textiles has entered into MoUs with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), whereby children of weavers and artisans are able to avail school and university education, with 75% of fees being borne by the Government of India.

OneIndia News