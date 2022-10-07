Personal loans for prisoners: How Maha govt plans to help improve living standard of inmates families

Deaths of Indian prisoners in Pakistani jails 'alarming': MEA

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 07: The government on Friday said six Indian prisoners, including five fishermen, have died in the Pakistani custody in the last nine months, describing the incidents as "alarming".

"There have been an increasing number of deaths of fishermen in recent times. Six Indian prisoners out of which five of them were fishermen have died in Pakistani custody. They completed their sentences but were illegally detained by Pakistan," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

"These incidents are alarming. The matter has been raised by our high commission in Islamabad. Pakistan is duty bound to maintain the safety and security of Indian prisoners," he added.

Sri Lankan Navy releases 23 Indian fishermen

The MEA's statement comes on a day Pakistan claimed to have saved the lives of six Indian fishermen from drowning close to the international maritime boundary line between the two neighbouring countries.

The incident happened when a ship of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) was patrolling in the Eastern maritime region and found six Indian fishermen in the water.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 17:47 [IST]