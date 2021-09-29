List of all single-use plastic items to be banned from July 2022

DDMA allows phased re-opening of remaining classes in schools from Nov 1

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday allowed phased re-opening of remaining classes in schools from Nov 1.

The DDMA maintained that the Covid situation in the city is "good" but precautions must be maintained, sources present in the meeting chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal said.

It was decided during the meeting that "schools for remaining classes will be reopened after Diwali", they said.

All the government and private schools in Delhi for classes nine to 12 were allowed to reopen on September 1 by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals were also allowed with proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and wearing masks in place, they said.

The officials of Delhi Police and district administration have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, sources said They were also directed to ensure that gatherings that take place during the festive season are strictly in compliance with the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distancing for seating, and no activities (fares, stalls, swings) that attract crowds, they added.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

The Delhi government had also allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remain suspended.

with PTI inputs