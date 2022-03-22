DD news content to be available in Australia

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 22: In what will further strengthen the mutual friendly relations between India and Australia, India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia's public service broadcaster on March 21, 2022, to boost co-operation in the field of broadcasting.

    This will expand the reach of DD News, DD India and multiple language services of DD News amongst the Indian Diaspora in Australia. Through this MoU, the two broadcasters will explore opportunities in co-production and joint broadcasting of programmes spanning across multiple genres. They will also exchange programmes (Radio and Television content) in the fields of culture, education, science, entertainment, sports, news, travel, music and arts.

    Both public broadcasters will also exchange professionals and organise their training to share knowledge on technical knowhow and programme production, etc. They will provide facilities and general assistance, including supply of information and other organisational and technical assistance, to each other.

    "It would allow for exchange of programmes, expertise in this sector and would facilitate daily slots on TV channels in Australia for DD India, DD News and DD Sahyadri," said India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla while briefing the Press on the MoU.

    Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:05 [IST]
