DCGI's expert panel to review Phase 3 trial data of Covaxin today
New Delhi, June 22: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator is likely to meet to review India's homegrown vaccine Covaxin's phase three trial data on Tuesday.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is among the three COVID-19 vaccines currently being administered in the country. The Hyderabad based company was granted restricted emergency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on 2 January.
This comes a day ahead of Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting on Wednesday with the World Health Organization (WHO), for international emergency use listing (EUL) of its vaccine.
The meeting is crucial as the phase III data of its vaccine have been questioned by many over its efficacy. The data has not yet been fully published in a recognised, peer-reviewed journal.