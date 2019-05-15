Day after Kolkata violence, Mamata and TMC leaders change profile photos

By PTI

New Delhi, May 15: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several top TMC leaders have changed their Facebook and Twitter display picture (DP) with a photo of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on Wednesday to protest the desecration of the bust of the noted reformer and key figure of the Bengal Renaissance.

Trinamool Congress's official profile on Twitter and Facebook was also changed with a picture of Vidyasagar.

Banerjee is scheduled to take out a protest rally on Wednesday to protest the smashing of the bust of the social reformer by alleged BJP activists in north Kolkata on Tuesday.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday, Banerjee had said, "What does Amit Shah think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him?"Banerjee said this after supporters of the BJP and the TMC fought pitched battles on the streets of Kolkata during a roadshow by Shah.

In the clash of politicians, how Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar took the hit

A college named after Iswarchandra Vidyasagar, a key figure in the Bengal Renaissance, was ransacked and a bust of the 19th century social reformer shattered allegedly by BJP workers during the clashes.

The BJP on the other hand has said that the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was kept inside a room and had actually been vandalised by TMC cadres who had then allegedly pinned the blame on the BJP. How would BJP workers get access to a room in the college, they have questioned.

The CPI(M) has also called for protest rallies against the incident.

The intellectuals of the city will take out a protest march from College Street on Wednesday evening.