Will campaign on wheelchair, if needed: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, Mar 11: West Bengal Chief Minister in a video message urged her supporters to maintain peace and not do anything that would cause any problems to the public.

The message comes a day after Mamata alleged that she had been attacked in Nandigram after filing her nomination.

In a video message, Mamata said that it is true that she was badly hurt last night and felt severe pain in the chest and head. She also said that she will be back to campaigning even on a wheelchair if needed.

The Trinamool Congress after sharing an image of Mamata Banerjee lying on a hospital bed with a cast on her leg said, 'brace yourselves to see the power of the people of Bengal. May 2nd. Get ready.'

The image was posted by Trinamool Congress MP, Abhishek Banerjee who is the nephew of Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP has said that it would complain to the Election Commission about Mamata Banerjee spreading lies about an attack on her.

A delegation of the BJP would meet with the officials of the EC in Kolkata to complain about the CM's allegation. She had alleged that she had been pushed by around five people against her car and had the door shut on her at a time when there were no police personnel around her.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI.

Doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants.