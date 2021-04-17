Day 91: India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive touches 12 crore mark

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 17: The total vaccinations across the country have approached nearly 12 crore mark today with more than 26.14 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm. Today, 66,689 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 21,689 operational Vaccination Centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,97,87,239 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 91,04,680 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 56,69,734 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,06,58,497 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 52,94,889 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,96,39,132 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 10,44,958 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,48,99,446 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 34,75,903 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) .

Total 26,14,326 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Ninty First day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 19,91,780 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 6,22,546 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.