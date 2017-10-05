Dawood Ibrahim of Tamil Nadu, Sridhar Dhanpalan commits suicide

Sridhar Dhanpalan, known as the Dawood Ibrahim of Tamil Nadu committed suicide by taking cyanide in Cambodia, the police has said. Dhanpalan was an illegal arrack seller turned land dealer.

Dhanapalan's Indian passport had been blocked and he was being closely tracked by various agencies, including the Interpol.

The incident was reported around 8pm on Wednesday. He was reportedly brought dead to a hospital in Cambodia after he took cyanide. Before his suicide, he called up his associates in Kancheepuram and told them he was going to die. He told them that the police was the main reason for his death as he was not able to come back to India.

According to police sources, Dhanapalan dabbled in the oil business in Dubai but was forced to flee to Sri Lanka and then to Cambodia recently. As his passport was blocked, he took a boat to Colombo and then Cambodia.

After Dhanapalan fled India in 2013, the police moved papers with the Centre and Interpol to get his custody. Of the 43 cases in which Dhanapalan was named, seven of them were murders.

OneIndia News