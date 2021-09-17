DAVC raids at former minister premises in Chennai and Bengaluru

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 17: The directorate of vigilance and anti corruption condutcs the searches at the ex minister of ADMK in Chennai and Bengaluru including six in Chennai and two premises in Bengaluru connected to the former minister of ADMK leader K.C.VEERAMANI.

The former minister of ADMK was elected as the ex mlafrom the Jolarpet in vellore district.DAVC has registered a DA case against him saying he has amassed over 28 crores assets between the period of 2016 to 2021.

During the searches rs 34 lakhs cash ,us dollars worth rs1.80 lakhs , luxury cars including Rolls Royce and more than 5 kgs of gold were and 7 kgs of sulver along with the bank pass book and property documents were seized.Apart from the DAVC officials also seized around about 275 units of sand worth rs 30 lakhs were found in the premises of K.C.VEERAMANI residence added press release.

DAVC registered a case under the provisions of the prevention of corruption act. DAVC also clarified that the team has taken cash,cars,gold and silver articles.the case relates to the alleged possession of assets disproportionate to known sources.Searches were also conduted in the premises of the VEERAMANI kins and associates.In 2016 his assets wereworth rs 26 crores which has raised to 56 crores by the end of his period.

VEERAMANI become the third minister of ADMK being probed by the DAVC after Vijaybaskar and S.P.VELUMANI.Meanwhile the opposition party ADMK condemned the act of DAVC raids at the former minister VEERAMANI house and the properties owened by him.

ADMK in a statement from the opposition party leaders Edappadi Palnisamy and O.Panneerselvam revealed the its just a vendetta politics by the DMK ruling party ahead of the local body elections and it is unjust to democracy.The ruling DMK party is conducting raids only to bring disrepute to the party to obtain votes in favour of DMK. But the people of TAMILNADU are unhappy with the DMK government which had failed on NEET and other poll promises. The statement also quoted that the police department headed by chief minister M.K.STALIN raided the former transport minister and former minister S.P.VELUMANI onlu to target them and to stop them from electoral politics.

Further people are waiting to cast vote against dmk leaders Stalin and his son Udayanithi stalin.The ADMK will cowed down a nd will continue its legal battle against the DMK government.The votes difference between the DMK and ADMK in the last assembly elections is just three percent.Not able to digest the popularity of our party DMK is involed in foisting cases against the ADMK leaders the statement said.

