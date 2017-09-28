Dasara 2017: A walk in the Mysuru Open Street Festival

Balloons, colourful festoons, food trucks and an open road to skateboard on. D Devaraja Urs road was in a festive mood on Thursday when it was made vehicle-free for the Open Street programme from 9 AM to 9 PM.

With vehicles diverted to other roads, the stretch became an open space earmarked for stalls and performers. The place had a festive look with music and folk performances beginning right from the morning.

During the daylong celebrations, more than 15 activities, including painting and photography competitions, magic show, puppet shows, story-telling, cycling, skating, games for children were held. There were food stalls, with an array of eatables and food items, to cater to all food lovers.

Paintings, pots and murals Several artists took the opportunity to set up stalls on the Devaraja Urs road boulevard to display and sell their artwork. Most of the stalls featured paintings, but there were a few with pottery, jewellery and photographs. The street was the same but the mood was unlike that on most days, as people, mostly youngsters, thronged the area from morning to evening. ‘Way too crowded’ It was a day vehicles were replaced by humans. By evening, it became clear that almost everyone had decided to check out the event after the heat subsided, and crowds were jostling for space on the road and the boulevard. About 60 makeshift shops were set up along the road. Students of Maharani's College, which is located off the street, were drawn in by the pulsating music. Meals on wheels One of the main attractions is the BBQ Bike, which is a meals on wheels. This is a new experience for people of Mysuru to taste like barbecue stuff like chicken. Traditional touch Musical performances and folk artistes kept visitors entertained through the day even as men in stilts became the most sought-after selfie partners. The students of Chamarajendra Academy of Visual Arts put up their artwork along the road while many college students queued up at tattoo stalls to get inked. Artists perform A huge set of 30ftx40ft was set up for the performers to showcase their talents. A young group Emoticon known for miming enthralled the audience. First of its kind in Mysuru Though open street concept has already started in a couple of places in Bengaluru, this is for the first time that people in Mysuru can see such a street where there will be no vehicular movement but there will be continuous entertainment for people and they can buy things they want and can be free from vehicular noise pollution.

