Dara Singh Chauhan, ex-minister in Yogi cabinet, joins Samajwadi Party
Lucknow, Jan 16: Dara Singh Chauhan, a former minister in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet and a BJP legislator from the Madhuban constituency, along with other rebels, formally joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of its national president Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Sunday.
Another sitting MLA of BJP ally Apna Dal-S, RK Verma, also joined the Samajwadi Party during the day.
Maurya, Saini and five other legislators from the ruling dispensation had formally joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday.
On Wednesday, Chauhan quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet, giving a jolt to the BJP in the poll-bound state.
He was the second minister to resign from the state cabinet after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday.
Chauhan held the Forest and Environment portfolio.
"Dalits, those backwards and deprived did not get justice in the present government. That's why I'm quitting the cabinet," he had told reporters.
Uttar Pradesh is set to see a seven-phase Assembly election from next month.