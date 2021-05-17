Daily Covid-19 cases dip for the first time in 26 days

Decline in average daily news cases

The graph below shows the average decline in daily new cases since 9th May 2021.

Daily Positivity Rate

A declining trend in the Weekly positivity rate is also observed which stands at 18.17% today as shown below. Total daily tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 15,73,515 and cumulatively 31,64,23,658 tests have been conducted so far.

New recoveries

India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,11,74,076 today. The National Recovery Rate is 84.81%.

3,78,741 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

Also, 24-hour Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new COVID Cases for the sixth time in last 7 days and consistently in the last 4 days.

New Recovered cases

Ten states account for 71.35% of the new recoveries.

Active Caseload

On the other front, India's total Active Caseload has decreased to 35,16,997 today. It now comprises 14.09% of the country's total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 1,01,461 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

10 States cumulatively account for 75.04% of India's total Active Cases.

Cumulative doses

Ten states account for 66.73% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

new cases reported in 10 states

Ten States reported 75.95% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 34,389, followed by Tamil Nadu with33,181 new cases.

New Deaths

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.10%.

4,106 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 75.38% of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (974). Karnataka follows with 403 daily deaths