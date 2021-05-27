Daily average COVID-19 cases could hit rock bottom by Aug 31

New Delhi, May 27: A fall of 93 per cent in average daily cases of COVID-19 has been predicted by India's top modelers. They said that the daily average cases will fall by 91 per cent by June end and would hit rock bottom by August 31.

The COVID-19 SUTRA mathematical model has been developed by leading experts comprising Prof M Vidyasagar of IIT, Hyderabad, Prof Manindra Agrawal of IIT, Kanpur, and Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar. They are part of the medical team under the Chief of Defence Staff.

They have said that the daily average new cases would fall to 15,520 by June 30. They also said that the daily new cases will fall rapidly starting May end to 305 by. August 31. It may be recalled that Prof Vidyasagar who heads the three member National COVID-19 Super Model Committee had recently accurately predicted about the peaking of the second wave post May 7 followed by a steady decline in new infections and active cases.

These predictions are also on the lines of those made y the Singapore University which had said that India would be relatively free of the COVID-19 burden by the later part of June. The University had studied the trends in 131 nations.

