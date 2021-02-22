YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide note found

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem.

    Mohan was an Independent Member of Parliament. He had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Mohan Delkar
    Mohan Delkar

    "The body of MP Mohan Delkar has been found in a hotel under the limits of Marine Drive police station. Police at the spot. A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. Exact cause of death will be known after postmortem is conducted," said the Mumbai Police.

    Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

    He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X