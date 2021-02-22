Lok Sabha MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel, suicide note found

Mumbai sees 823 new Covid-19 cases as BMC's new restrictions kick in

New Delhi, Feb 22: Mohan Delkar, an independent MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in South Mumbai. His body has been sent for postmortem.

Mohan was an Independent Member of Parliament. He had left the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"The body of MP Mohan Delkar has been found in a hotel under the limits of Marine Drive police station. Police at the spot. A suicide note has been found. Investigation is being done. Exact cause of death will be known after postmortem is conducted," said the Mumbai Police.

Delkar was in May 2019 elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, his seventh term in the House.

He was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and also a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs of the Lower House.