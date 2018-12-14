Dabholkar murder case: Pune sessions court grants bail to 3 accused

Pune, Dec 14: Pune sessions court granted bail to accused Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar in Narendra Dabholkar murder case as CBI did not file charge-sheet against them in 90 days period.

Two of them are presently in judicial custody with Karnataka SIT in Gauri Lankesh murder case and Amol Kale is with SIT team custody which is investigating Govind Pansare murder case.

In September, the CBI had taken Amol Kale, the prime accused in journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case, in its custody in connection with its probe in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's murder case.

The CBI suspects that Kale is also the mastermind of Dabholkar's killing. Kale, who was arrested in May this year by the Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Lankesh's killing.

Dabholkar was killed in Pune on August 20, 2013, while Lankesh was shot dead outside her residence at Bengaluru in Karnataka on September 5, 2017.

