    DA for Central Government employees could be hiked to 31%: Cabinet nod awaited

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The Union Cabinet is likely to approve a hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent.

    The decision is expected to be taken by the Union Cabinet. This would come as a relief for the Central Government employees after the government approved the pending DA and DR hikes in July.

    The centre had temporarily halted DA and DR in 2020 to a shortfall in revenue owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the previous hike was approved the DA for Central Government employees increased to 28 per cent.

    If the DA is hike now, this would mean that the same would be hiked to 31 per cent. This would come as a major relief for the Central Government employees who await for some good news always relating to the 7th Pay Commission.

    X