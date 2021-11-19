Navjot Singh Sidhu has his way, Punjab Cabinet accepts resignation of top govt lawyer

D S Patwalia is new advocate general of Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 19: Senior advocate D S Patwalia has been appointed as the new advocate general of Punjab, said an official on Friday. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has been pushing for his appointment.

Patwalia was appointed as the state's top law officer days after the resignation of senior advocate A P S Deol was accepted by the Punjab cabinet.

D S Patwalia has been appointed as the AG Punjab, said the official.