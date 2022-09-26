YouTube
    Cylinder explosion at crusher plant in Bilaspur kills 1, injures 4 others

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Sept 26: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast at a crusher plant in Bilaspur district, the state management department said on Monday.

    A cylinder exploded at the crusher plant at Malangan in Jhandutta subdivision around 8.40 pm on Sunday, the department said.

    Representational Image

    The reason behind the blast is being ascertained, it said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

