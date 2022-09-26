For Quick Alerts
Cylinder explosion at crusher plant in Bilaspur kills 1, injures 4 others
Shimla, Sept 26: One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a blast at a crusher plant in Bilaspur district, the state management department said on Monday.
A cylinder exploded at the crusher plant at Malangan in Jhandutta subdivision around 8.40 pm on Sunday, the department said.
The reason behind the blast is being ascertained, it said, adding that the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
