YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Yaas: Power supply affected in 14 Bengal districts

    By
    |

    Kolkata, May 26: People of 14 of the 23 districts of West Bengal faced electricity outage due to Cyclone Yaas and many sub-stations are under water following heavy rain induced by the storm on Wednesday, Power Minister Aroop Biswas said.

    Cyclone Yaas: Power supply affected in 14 Bengal districts

    He said he sought a report from the power utilities of the state for loss assessment within 72 hours. "There is waist-level water in many locations. A number of sub-stations are now under water. Loss assessment will be available after ground surveys," Biswas said.

    Cyclone Yaas: Jharkhand on high alert, evacuation on amid cyclone threatCyclone Yaas: Jharkhand on high alert, evacuation on amid cyclone threat

    The state-owned West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) supplies power to most of the districts. The minister said that no hospitals faced power crisis.

    Meanwhile, private power utility CESC Limited said that it had suspended electricity supply in some pockets of Kolkata and neighbouring areas following waterlogging as a safety measure. The areas included Kalighat, Chetla, Budge Budge, Akra, Maheshtala, Sankrail and Metiabruz, a CESC official said.

    "At night, further outages may happen in some high tide affected locations. Our 2500-member team will stay active," the official said. There was no damage to power generation units and transmission assets of the company, he said. CESC supplies power to Kolkata and adjoining areas including Howrah.

    More WEST BENGAL News  

    Read more about:

    west bengal cyclone

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X