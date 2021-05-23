Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to review meeting with ministers, senior officials today

Cyclone Tauktae: More than 2,000 houses, crops on 363 hectares damaged in Thane

New Delhi, May 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting, which will be attended by key ministers and officials, on Sunday to review preparations to deal with the approaching cyclone Yaas.

Representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil aviation and Earth Sciences ministries will attend the meeting besides the home minister among others.

Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Story first published: Sunday, May 23, 2021, 10:30 [IST]