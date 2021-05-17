Cyclone Tauktae: 12k people from costal Maharashtra shifted

Cyclone Tauktae:How to stay safe and be prepared for a severe storm around you: A list of Do's and Don'ts

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, May 17: Over 12,000 residents in the coastal areas of Maharashtra have been shifted in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into a severe storm.

Over the past two days, tehsils such as Mandangad, Dapoli, Rajapur in Sidhudurg and Ratnagiri have been badly hit. Falling trees, electricity and internet disruption have been reported. However no report of fatality has been reported in the state.

In Ratnagiri and Sidhudurg, curfew has been imposed to avoid fatalities and damage. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held high level meetings and took stock of the situation. Pawar has been in touch with the officials from the coastal districts including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, where orange and red alerts have been issued," a statement from the deputy CM's office read.

Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 13:18 [IST]