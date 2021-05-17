YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Tauktae: 12k people from costal Maharashtra shifted

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 17: Over 12,000 residents in the coastal areas of Maharashtra have been shifted in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into a severe storm.

    Cyclone Tauktae: 12k people from costal Maharashtra shifted

    Over the past two days, tehsils such as Mandangad, Dapoli, Rajapur in Sidhudurg and Ratnagiri have been badly hit. Falling trees, electricity and internet disruption have been reported. However no report of fatality has been reported in the state.

    In Ratnagiri and Sidhudurg, curfew has been imposed to avoid fatalities and damage. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held high level meetings and took stock of the situation. Pawar has been in touch with the officials from the coastal districts including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, where orange and red alerts have been issued," a statement from the deputy CM's office read.

    More CYCLONE News  

    Read more about:

    cyclone maharashtra

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X