Cyclone Sitrang likely to become severe cyclonic storm; West Bengal on alert

New Delhi, Oct 23: Cyclone Sitrang, which developed over Bay of Bengal, will intensify into a 'severe cyclone' before crossing the Bangladesh coast on October 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclone, named by Thailand, is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday with wind speed reaching 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the weather department said.

It is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal and isolated heavy rain in north coastal Odisha, it said.

"Deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' at 1730 hours near lat 16.40N and long 88.10E,580km Sagar Island south and 740km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh), to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip," tweeted IMD.

It will mainly affect the Sunderbans spread over West Bengal and Bangladesh as tidal waves are likely to reach a height of 6 metre owing to the twin effect of the weather system and new moon, deputy director-general of the Regional Met Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay said.

After changing course in a northeastward direction from northwest-bound, the system will reach north Bay of Bengal before making landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip close to Barisal in Bangladesh in the early morning of Tuesday, he said.

Bandopadhyay said that light to moderate rain will occur in southern West Bengal districts till Wednesday morning owing to the system.

He said that heavy rain, accompanied by wind gusting up to 100 kmph and high tidal waves is likely to cause damage to kutcha embankments and roads, disruption of power and communication lines and damage to kutcha houses.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 23:38 [IST]